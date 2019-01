Supersax was a jazz group created in 1972 by saxophonist Med Flory and bassist Buddy Clark, in tribute to iconic bebop saxophonist Charlie Parker. The group's music consisted of harmonized arrangements of Charlie Parker improvisations played by a saxophone section (2 altos, 2 tenors, and a baritone), rhythm section (bass, piano and drums), and a brass instrument (trombone or trumpet).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia