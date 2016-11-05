SupersaxFormed 1972
Supersax
1972
Supersax Biography (Wikipedia)
Supersax was a jazz group created in 1972 by saxophonist Med Flory and bassist Buddy Clark, in tribute to iconic bebop saxophonist Charlie Parker. The group's music consisted of harmonized arrangements of Charlie Parker improvisations played by a saxophone section (2 altos, 2 tenors, and a baritone), rhythm section (bass, piano and drums), and a brass instrument (trombone or trumpet).
Supersax Tracks
Just Friends
Repetition
Someday My Prince Will Come
