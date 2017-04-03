Derek Hammond-StroudBorn 10 January 1926. Died 14 May 2012
Derek Hammond-Stroud
1926-01-10
Derek Hammond-Stroud, OBE (10 January 1926 – 14 May 2012) was an English baritone opera singer best known for his performances of German lieder and his international performances in opera, particularly the roles of Alberich in Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen, Herr Faninal in Der Rosenkavalier and Beckmesser in Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg. He also made recordings, including a series of recordings of the Gilbert and Sullivan patter roles.
First Prelude (The Starlight Express - incidental music, Op.78)
Edward Elgar
First Prelude (The Starlight Express - incidental music, Op.78)
First Prelude (The Starlight Express - incidental music, Op.78)
My old tunes (Organ-grinder's third song)- no.12 from The Starlight Express, Op.78
Edward Elgar
My old tunes (Organ-grinder's third song)- no.12 from The Starlight Express, Op.78
My old tunes (Organ-grinder's third song)- no.12 from The Starlight Express, Op.78
The Starlight Express - incidental music Op.78 [for Algernon Blackwood's play]
Edward Elgar
The Starlight Express - incidental music Op.78 [for Algernon Blackwood's play]
Proms 1988: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-06
6
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-15
15
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-08
8
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-28
28
Jul
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
1976-09-05
5
Sep
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
