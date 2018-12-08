Geraldine HuntBorn 10 February 1945
Geraldine Hunt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-02-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e7ee74b-ecbe-4b6e-99d2-eac842208520
Geraldine Hunt Biography (Wikipedia)
Geraldine Hunt (born February 10, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri) is an American R&B singer best known for the 1980 #1 Hot Dance Music/Club Play hit "Can't Fake the Feeling".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Geraldine Hunt Tracks
Sort by
Glad I'm In Love Again (Young Pulse Rework) (Long Version)
Geraldine Hunt
Glad I'm In Love Again (Young Pulse Rework) (Long Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Never Leave Me
Geraldine Hunt
Never Never Leave Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Never Leave Me
Last played on
Can't Fake The Feeling
Geraldine Hunt
Can't Fake The Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Fake The Feeling
Last played on
Can't Fake The Feeling (MikeAndTess Edit)
Geraldine Hunt
Can't Fake The Feeling (MikeAndTess Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Could You Do This
Geraldine Hunt
How Could You Do This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Could You Do This
Last played on
Push, Sweep
Geraldine Hunt
Push, Sweep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Push, Sweep
Last played on
Geraldine Hunt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist