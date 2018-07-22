Mafia & Fluxy are a British reggae rhythm section and production team consisting of brothers Leroy (bass) and David Heywood (drums), whose careers began with London reggae band The Instigators in 1977.[citation needed] They backed Jamaican artists on UK tours, and in 1987 visited Jamaica, building rhythm tracks for producers such as Bunny Lee, King Jammy, Donovan Germain, and Philip "Fatis" Burrell, becoming one of the most in-demand rhythm sections of the ragga age. They started their own label, producing artists such as Sugar Minott, King Kong, Gregory Isaacs, Johnny Osbourne, Cornell Campbell and General Levy.

They produced a series of Reggae Heights albums featuring classic singers such as Johnny Clarke, Barry Brown, Gregory Isaacs and John Holt singing classic tracks over rhythms recreated by Mafia & Fluxy.[citation needed]

The duo have also remixed tracks for artists such as Janet Jackson. Leroy Mafia has also enjoyed a solo career.