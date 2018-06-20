Roger SmalleyBorn 26 July 1943. Died 18 August 2015
Roger Smalley
1943-07-26
Roger Smalley Biography (Wikipedia)
John Roger Smalley AM (26 July 1943 – 18 August 2015) was an Anglo-Australian composer, pianist and conductor. Professor Smalley was a senior honorary research fellow at the School of Music, University of Western Australia in Perth and honorary research associate at the University of Sydney.
Roger Smalley Tracks
Piano Sonata No. 76
John White & Roger Smalley
Piano Sonata No. 76
Piano Sonata No. 76
Piano Sonata No.54
John White
Piano Sonata No.54
Piano Sonata No.54
Echo III
Roger Smalley
Echo III
Echo III
Sonata No.56 (feat. Roger Smalley)
John White
John White
Sonata No.56 (feat. Roger Smalley)
Sonata No.56 (feat. Roger Smalley)
Pulses
Roger Smalley
Pulses
Pulses
Piano Sonata no. 124 – Abfallwalzer or Disposable Waltz
Roger Smalley
Roger Smalley
Piano Sonata no. 124 – Abfallwalzer or Disposable Waltz
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
28
Jul
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 11
Round House, The
29
Jul
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 11
Round House, The
Proms 1970: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
23
Jul
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
21
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
12
Aug
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
