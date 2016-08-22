Cynthia WeilBorn 18 October 1940
Cynthia Weil
1940-10-18
Cynthia Weil Biography (Wikipedia)
Cynthia Weil (born October 18, 1940) is an American songwriter who wrote many songs together with her husband Barry Mann.
Cynthia Weil Tracks
Just Once
Richard Bona
Just Once
Just Once
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'
The Righteous Brothers
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'
