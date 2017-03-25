Bear HandsNew York indie quartet. Formed 2006
Bear Hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01qqgb3.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e73e900-c27f-4893-a6db-32f23306a841
Bear Hands Biography (Wikipedia)
Bear Hands is an American post-punk and indie rock band, consisting of Dylan Rau (vocals and guitar), Val Loper (bass), Ted Feldman (guitar), and TJ Orscher (drums). Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, United States, and formed in 2006, the band signed with Cantora Records in 2010 upon the release of its single, "What a Drag".
After releasing their debut LP Burning Bush Supper Club in 2010, Bear Hands toured as the opening act for Passion Pit, Gza, and We Were Promised Jetpacks. Their single "Giants" became a top-ten hit on the Alternative Songs chart in mid-2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bear Hands Tracks
Sort by
Bad Friend
Bear Hands
Bad Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqgb3.jpglink
Bad Friend
Last played on
Sleeping On The Floor (Inst)
Bear Hands
Sleeping On The Floor (Inst)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqgb3.jpglink
Sleeping On The Floor (Inst)
Last played on
What A Drag
Bear Hands
What A Drag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqgb3.jpglink
What A Drag
Last played on
Peacekeeper
Bear Hands
Peacekeeper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqgb3.jpglink
Peacekeeper
Last played on
Giants
Bear Hands
Giants
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255k6c.jpglink
Giants
Last played on
Agora (Wild Swim remix)
Bear Hands
Agora (Wild Swim remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqgb3.jpglink
Agora
Bear Hands
Agora
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqh0m.jpglink
Agora
Last played on
High Society
Bear Hands
High Society
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqgb3.jpglink
High Society
Last played on
High Society Andreas Lust remix
Bear Hands
High Society Andreas Lust remix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqgb3.jpglink
Wicksey Boxing
Bear Hands
Wicksey Boxing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqgb3.jpglink
Wicksey Boxing
Last played on
Long, Lean Queen
Bear Hands
Long, Lean Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqgb3.jpglink
Long Nails
Bear Hands
Long Nails
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqgb3.jpglink
Long Nails
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T15:47:06
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Bear Hands Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist