Ziggy ElmanBorn 26 May 1914. Died 26 June 1968
Ziggy Elman
1914-05-26
Ziggy Elman Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Aaron Finkelman (May 26, 1914 – June 26, 1968), known professionally as Ziggy Elman, was an American jazz trumpeter associated with Benny Goodman, though he also led his group Ziggy Elman and His Orchestra.
And The Angels Sing
Ziggy Elman
And The Angels Sing
And The Angels Sing
Zaggin' With Zig
Ziggy Elman
Zaggin' With Zig
Zaggin' With Zig
Hallelujah
Buddy Rich
Hallelujah
Hallelujah
Composer
Bach Goes To Town
Harry James
Bach Goes To Town
Bach Goes To Town
Composer
More Than You Know
Dave Barbour
More Than You Know
More Than You Know
Composer
Swingtime in the Rockies
Chris Griffin, Harry James, Benny Goodman, Ziggy Elman, Red Ballard, Vernon Brown, George Koenig, Hymie Shertzer, Art Rollini, Jess Stacy, Allan Reuss, Harry Goodman & Gene Krupa
Swingtime in the Rockies
Swingtime in the Rockies
Performer
Deep Night
Ziggy Elman
Deep Night
Deep Night
Let's Fall In Love
Ziggy Elman
Let's Fall In Love
Let's Fall In Love
Bublitchki
Ziggy Elman
Bublitchki
Bublitchki
