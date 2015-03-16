Oliver N'GomaBorn 23 March 1959. Died 7 June 2010
Oliver N'Goma
1959-03-23
Oliver N'Goma Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver N'Goma (23 March 1959 – 7 June 2010) was a Gabonese afro-zouk and soukous singer and guitarist. Nicknamed "Noli," he was born in Mayumba in south-west Gabon in 1959. He is best known for his 1989 song Bane, which was popularized by Radio Africa N.1 and Gilles Obringer.
Oliver N'Goma Tracks
Independent Women Vs Nge
Destiny’s Child
Independent Women Vs Nge
Independent Women Vs Nge
Icole
Oliver N'Goma
Icole
Icole
Icole (Gabon)
Oliver N'Goma
Icole (Gabon)
Icole (Gabon)
