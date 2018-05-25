Richard SuartBaritone singer
Richard Suart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e71d0f5-328c-4bbe-8836-1497c6036836
Richard Suart Tracks
Sort by
A modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
A modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
A modern Major General (The Pirates of Penzance)
Orchestra
Last played on
Never mind the why and wherefore (H.M.S. Pinafore)
Arthur Sullivan
Never mind the why and wherefore (H.M.S. Pinafore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Never mind the why and wherefore (H.M.S. Pinafore)
Orchestra
Last played on
The Poisoned kiss (Act 3)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Poisoned kiss (Act 3)
Choir
The Poisoned kiss (Act 2)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Poisoned kiss (Act 2)
Choir
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1)
Choir
The Little Prince, Act I: The Businessman - The Lamplighter - We Light our Lamps
Rachel Portman
The Little Prince, Act I: The Businessman - The Lamplighter - We Light our Lamps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Little Prince, Act I: The Businessman - The Lamplighter - We Light our Lamps
Ensemble
Choir
Last played on
The Mikado
William Gilbert, Arthur Sullivan, Donald Adams, Anthony Rolfe Johnson, Richard Suart, Felicity Palmer, Janice Watson, English National Opera Orchestra, Welsh National Opera Chorus & Charles Mackerras
The Mikado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Mikado
Choir
Last played on
The Fairy Queen: Fill up the Bowl
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen: Fill up the Bowl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Fairy Queen: Fill up the Bowl
Orchestra
Last played on
Happy Birthday
Heather Shipp
Happy Birthday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Birthday
THE NIGHTMARE SONG (IOLANTHE)
Richard Suart
THE NIGHTMARE SONG (IOLANTHE)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE NIGHTMARE SONG (IOLANTHE)
Performer
London Pride
Richard Suart
London Pride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Pride
Performer
The Fairy Queen, Z.629: Act I - Scene of the Drunken Poet
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen, Z.629: Act I - Scene of the Drunken Poet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Fairy Queen, Z.629: Act I - Scene of the Drunken Poet
Orchestra
Last played on
At the Boar's Head, Op. 42
Gustav Holst
At the Boar's Head, Op. 42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
At the Boar's Head, Op. 42
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
From the sunny Spanish shore (The Gondoliers)
Arthur Sullivan
From the sunny Spanish shore (The Gondoliers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
From the sunny Spanish shore (The Gondoliers)
Librettist
Orchestra
Last played on
Love unrequited... When you're lying awake (Iolanthe)
Arthur Sullivan
Love unrequited... When you're lying awake (Iolanthe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Love unrequited... When you're lying awake (Iolanthe)
Orchestra
Last played on
Iolanthe, or The peer and the peri - comic opera in 2 acts
Arthur Sullivan
Iolanthe, or The peer and the peri - comic opera in 2 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Iolanthe, or The peer and the peri - comic opera in 2 acts
Last played on
Love, unrequited, robs me of my rest (from Iolanthe)
Arthur Sullivan
Love, unrequited, robs me of my rest (from Iolanthe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Love, unrequited, robs me of my rest (from Iolanthe)
Orchestra
Last played on
I have a song to sing, O! from The Yeoman of the Guard
Gilbert & Sullivan, English National Opera Orchestra, Alwyn Mellor, Richard Suart, Mackerras, Charles & Welsh National Opera Chorus
I have a song to sing, O! from The Yeoman of the Guard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gxd0.jpglink
I have a song to sing, O! from The Yeoman of the Guard
Composer
Conductor
Choir
Last played on
Modern Major General
Richard Suart
Modern Major General
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Modern Major General
Last played on
In Enterprise of Martial Kind (The Gondoliers)
Richard Suart
In Enterprise of Martial Kind (The Gondoliers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
In Enterprise of Martial Kind (The Gondoliers)
Last played on
London Pride
McPherson, I, Richard Suart, Noël Coward, BBC Concert Orchestra & Carl Davis
London Pride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Pride
Performer
Last played on
I am so Proud (The Mikado, Act 1)
Welsh National Opera Chorus, Sir Arthur Sullivan, English National Opera Orchestra, Sir Charles Mackerras, Richard van Allan, Richard Suart & Nicholas Folwell
I am so Proud (The Mikado, Act 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I am so Proud (The Mikado, Act 1)
Performer
Last played on
If You were the Only Girl in the World
Richard Suart
If You were the Only Girl in the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I am the very model of a modern Major General
Richard Suart
I am the very model of a modern Major General
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yeoman of England
Richard Suart
Yeoman of England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yeoman of England
Playlists featuring Richard Suart
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Happy Birthday Maestro!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8wwhn
Hackney Empire
2016-09-15T16:43:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q48p6.jpg
15
Sep
2016
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Happy Birthday Maestro!
Hackney Empire
Proms 2005: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epp2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-16T16:43:03
16
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef4zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-26T16:43:03
26
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecpgwh
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-02T16:43:03
2
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist