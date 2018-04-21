Roupa Nova (lit. "New Clothes") is a Brazilian soft rock band, who had many hits in the 1980s and early 1990s. Their sound is often compared to the American band Toto. The band sold over 8 million copies and have 25 hit singles, 10 of them reached #1.[citation needed]

The band was formed in 1970, under the name Os Famks, by keyboard player Cléberson Horsth, bassist Nando, guitarist Kiko and singer Paulinho. With this formation, the band released the single Hoje ainda é dia de Rock (Today is still the day for Rock). In 1975, having changed their name to Os Motokas, they were joined by keyboardist and guitarist Ricardo Feghali and drummer Serginho Herval.

After getting a record deal with Polygram, the band is renamed Roupa Nova ("new clothes" in Portuguese). The name was a suggestion of record producer Mariozinho Rocha. Their accessible yet sophisticated style, making extensive use of vocal harmonies made them a favourite of adult contemporary radio stations. Since the 1980s, Roupa Nova has had many hits in Brazil, such as Sapato Velho (Old Shoe), Anjo (Angel), Whisky-a-Go-Go, Linda Demais (So Beautiful), Volta pra Mim (Come back to me), Coração Pirata (Pirate Heart) and Videogame. They have also composed many themes for telenovelas produced by Globo TV.