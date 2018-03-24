Hardrock GunterBorn 27 February 1925. Died 15 March 2013
Hardrock Gunter
1925-02-27
Hardrock Gunter Biography (Wikipedia)
Sidney Louie Gunter Jr. (27 February 1925 – 15 March 2013), known as Hardrock Gunter, was a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose music at the turn of the 1950s prefigured rock and roll and rockabilly music.
