Lone Ranger. Reggae artist Anthony Waldron. Born 2 November 1958
Lone Ranger
1958-11-02
Lone Ranger Biography (Wikipedia)
Lone Ranger (born Anthony Alphanso Waldron 2 November 1958) is a Jamaican reggae deejay who recorded nine albums between the late 1970s and mid-1980s.
Lone Ranger Tracks
Fish Tea
Lone Ranger
Fish Tea
Fish Tea
Everything She Want
Lone Ranger
Everything She Want
Everything She Want
M16
Lone Ranger
M16
M16
Natty Dread On The Go
Lone Ranger
Natty Dread On The Go
Natty Dread On The Go
Barnaba Collins
Lone Ranger
Barnaba Collins
Barnaba Collins
The Answer
Lone Ranger
The Answer
The Answer
