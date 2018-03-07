Tzimon BartoBorn 2 January 1963
Tzimon Barto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1963-01-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e6f0232-89b3-4972-8a10-0a2630fe81de
Tzimon Barto Biography (Wikipedia)
Tzimon Barto (born Johnny Barto Smith, 2 January 1963 in Eustis, Florida) is an American classical pianist. He is also a bodybuilder, novelist, poet, philosopher and speaks seven languages. He is best known for his work with Christoph Eschenbach of the National Symphony Orchestra, who discovered Barto in 1988.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tzimon Barto Tracks
Sort by
Pieces de Clavecin: Suite in D Minor - Major: I. Les Tendres Plaintes
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Pieces de Clavecin: Suite in D Minor - Major: I. Les Tendres Plaintes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Pieces de Clavecin: Suite in D Minor - Major: I. Les Tendres Plaintes
Last played on
Goldberg Variations: Variation 13
Johann Sebastian Bach
Goldberg Variations: Variation 13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations: Variation 13
Last played on
Des Canyons Aux Etoiles For Piano, Horn And Orchestra: Part 3; Les Ressuscites et le chant de l'etoile Aldebaran
Olivier Messiaen
Des Canyons Aux Etoiles For Piano, Horn And Orchestra: Part 3; Les Ressuscites et le chant de l'etoile Aldebaran
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
Des Canyons Aux Etoiles For Piano, Horn And Orchestra: Part 3; Les Ressuscites et le chant de l'etoile Aldebaran
Last played on
Prelude No 4 In E Minor, Op 28
Frédéric Chopin
Prelude No 4 In E Minor, Op 28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Prelude No 4 In E Minor, Op 28
Last played on
Piano concerto no.2 in B flat: Finale - Allegretto grazioso - Un poco piu presto
Tzimon Barto
Piano concerto no.2 in B flat: Finale - Allegretto grazioso - Un poco piu presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Piano concerto no.2 in B flat: Finale - Allegretto grazioso - Un poco piu presto
Last played on
Jeux d'eau
Maurice Ravel
Jeux d'eau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Jeux d'eau
Last played on
Miroirs for piano
Maurice Ravel
Miroirs for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Miroirs for piano
Last played on
Tzimon Barto Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist