Georges Moustaki Born 3 May 1934. Died 23 May 2013
Georges Moustaki
1934-05-03
Georges Moustaki Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges Moustaki (born Giuseppe Mustacchi; May 3, 1934 – May 23, 2013) was an Egyptian-French singer-songwriter of Jewish Italo-Greek origin, best known for the poetic rhythm and simplicity of the romantic songs he composed and often sang. Moustaki gave France some of its best-loved music by writing about 300 songs for some of the most popular singers in that country, such as Édith Piaf, Dalida, Françoise Hardy, Yves Montand, Barbara, Brigitte Fontaine, Herbert Pagani, France Gall, Cindy Daniel, Juliette Greco, Pia Colombo, and Tino Rossi, as well as for himself.
Marche De Sacco Et Vanzetti
Georges Moustaki
Marche De Sacco Et Vanzetti
Marche De Sacco Et Vanzetti
Sarah
Georges Moustaki
Sarah
Sarah
La Meteque
Georges Moustaki
La Meteque
La Meteque
Ma Solitude
Georges Moustaki
Ma Solitude
Ma Solitude
Kapou Iparkhi I Agadimou
Georges Moustaki
Kapou Iparkhi I Agadimou
Kapou Iparkhi I Agadimou
Milord
Marguerite Monnot
Milord
Milord
L'Habitude
Franciose Hardy & Georges Moustaki
L’Habitude
L’Habitude
L'Habitude
Christian Padovan, Françoise Hardy, Françoise Hardy, Georges Moustaki, Michel Bernholc, André Sitbon, Claude Engel, Gérard Kawczynski & Marc Chantereau
L'Habitude
L'Habitude
Bahia
Georges Moustaki
Bahia
Bahia
