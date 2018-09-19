Vice SquadEnglish punk band. Formed 1979
Vice Squad
1979
Vice Squad Biography (Wikipedia)
Vice Squad are an English punk rock band formed in 1979 in Bristol. The band was formed from two other local punk bands, The Contingent and TV Brakes. The songwriter and vocalist Beki Bondage (born Rebecca Louise Bond) was a founding member of the band. Although there was a period of time when the band had a different vocalist she reformed the band in 1997..
Vice Squad Tracks
Last Rockers
Black Sheep
Still Dying
Nothing
Resurrection
It's a Sellout
Upcoming Events
2
Mar
2019
Vice Squad
The Star Inn, London, UK
11
May
2019
Vice Squad, Cockney Rejects, UK Subs, Discharge, GBH, 999 and Criminal Mind
Tramshed, Cardiff, UK
18
May
2019
Vice Squad
Suburbs, London, UK
24
May
2019
Vice Squad, GBH, Discharge, 999, The Violators, Cartoon Violence, The Bitten and Death Traps
Y Llew Coch, Dinas Mawddwy, Corwen, UK
8
Jun
2019
Vice Squad
The Water Rats, London, UK
