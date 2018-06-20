LongviewUK rock band. Formed 2001. Disbanded 2015
Longview
2001
Longview Biography (Wikipedia)
Longview were a British indie rock band from Manchester.
Longview Tracks
Further
Longview
Further
Further
Last played on
When You Sleep
Longview
When You Sleep
When You Sleep
Last played on
Can't Explain (6 Music Session, 03 Nov 2002)
Longview
Can't Explain (6 Music Session, 03 Nov 2002)
When You Sleep (6 Music Session, 03 Nov 2002)
Longview
When You Sleep (6 Music Session, 03 Nov 2002)
Nowhere (6 Music Session, 03 Nov 2002)
Longview
Nowhere (6 Music Session, 03 Nov 2002)
Can't Explain
Longview
Can't Explain
Can't Explain
Last played on
