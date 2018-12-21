David TomlinsonEnglish film actor. Born 7 May 1917. Died 24 June 2000
David Tomlinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1917-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e63f7ac-932f-4ea8-be3c-03e0624b5886
David Tomlinson Biography (Wikipedia)
David Cecil MacAlister Tomlinson (7 May 1917 – 24 June 2000) was an English stage, film and television actor and comedian. Having been described as both a leading man and a character actor, he is primarily remembered for his roles as authority figure George Banks in Mary Poppins, fraudulent magician Professor Emelius Browne in Bedknobs and Broomsticks and as hapless antagonist Peter Thorndyke in The Love Bug. In 2002, two years after his death, Tomlinson was posthumously inducted as a Disney Legend.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Tomlinson Tracks
Sort by
Let's Go Fly a Kite
Dick Van Dyke
Let's Go Fly a Kite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1mlt.jpglink
Let's Go Fly a Kite
Last played on
Let's Go Fly A Kite
David Tomlinson
Let's Go Fly A Kite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Go Fly A Kite
Last played on
Portebello Road
David Tomlinson
Portebello Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Portebello Road
Performer
Last played on
Lets Go Fly A Kite
David Tomlinson
Lets Go Fly A Kite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lets Go Fly A Kite
Last played on
Let's Go Fly A Kite
David Tomlinson
Let's Go Fly A Kite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Go Fly A Kite
Last played on
Portebello Road
David Tomlinson
Portebello Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Portebello Road
Last played on
The Beautiful Briny
David Tomlinson
The Beautiful Briny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04l867p.jpglink
The Beautiful Briny
Last played on
Let's Go Fly a Kite
Richard M. Sherman
Let's Go Fly a Kite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Go Fly a Kite
Last played on
Portobello Road
David Tomlinson
Portobello Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Portobello Road
Performer
Last played on
Substitutiary Locomotion
Angela Lansbury
Substitutiary Locomotion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04l867p.jpglink
Substitutiary Locomotion
Last played on
The Beautiful Briny
Angela Lansbury
The Beautiful Briny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04l867p.jpglink
The Beautiful Briny
Last played on
Mary Poppins (1965) "The Life I Lead"
Richard and Robert Shermann, David Tomlinson & Glynis Johns
Mary Poppins (1965) "The Life I Lead"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mary Poppins (1965) "The Life I Lead"
Composer
Last played on
A British Bank
David Tomlinson
A British Bank
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1mlt.jpglink
A British Bank
Last played on
David Tomlinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist