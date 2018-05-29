Tommy RallBorn 27 December 1929
Tommy Rall
1929-12-27
Tommy Rall Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Edward "Tommy" Rall (born December 27, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri) is an American ballet dancer, tap dancer and acrobatic dancer who was a prominent featured player in 1950s musical comedies. He later became a successful operatic tenor in the 1960s, making appearances with the Opera Company of Boston, the New York City Opera, and the American National Opera Company.
I Will Follow You
I Will Follow You
I Will Follow You
Spring Spring Spring
Spring Spring Spring
Spring Spring Spring
