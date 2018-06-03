Lilla CrawfordBorn 23 February 2001
Lilla Crawford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001-02-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e5db181-784a-405d-b664-05b823c17df8
Lilla Crawford Biography (Wikipedia)
Lilla Crawford (born March 28, 2001) is an American actress best known for portraying the title role in the 2012 Broadway revival of Annie. She made her feature-film debut playing Little Red Riding Hood in the 2014 Disney film Into the Woods. Since 2017, Crawford has voiced the leading character in the Nickelodeon series Sunny Day.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lilla Crawford Tracks
Sort by
No One Is Alone
Anna Kendrick
No One Is Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtmh.jpglink
No One Is Alone
Last played on
No One Is Alone
Anna Kendrick
No One Is Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtmh.jpglink
No One Is Alone
Your Fault
Daniel Huttlestone
Your Fault
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtmh.jpglink
Your Fault
I Know Things Now
Lilla Crawford
I Know Things Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know Things Now
Into The Woods (2015) - No One Is Alone
Stephen Sondheim
Into The Woods (2015) - No One Is Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Into The Woods (2015) - No One Is Alone
Orchestra
Last played on
Lilla Crawford Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist