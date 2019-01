Lilla Crawford (born March 28, 2001) is an American actress best known for portraying the title role in the 2012 Broadway revival of Annie. She made her feature-film debut playing Little Red Riding Hood in the 2014 Disney film Into the Woods. Since 2017, Crawford has voiced the leading character in the Nickelodeon series Sunny Day.

