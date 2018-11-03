The Underdogs60s Motown soul/psychedelic group. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1966
The Underdogs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e559ae2-ab2c-4346-bd2c-f0fb682a0d70
The Underdogs Performances & Interviews
The Underdogs Tracks
Sort by
Love's Gone Bad
The Underdogs
Love's Gone Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love's Gone Bad
Last played on
The Way You Do The Things You Do
The Underdogs
The Way You Do The Things You Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Need Your Lovin'
The Underdogs
Need Your Lovin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Need Your Lovin'
Last played on
The Underdogs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist