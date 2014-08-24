Jesse CookBorn 1964
Jesse Cook
1964
Jesse Cook Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Arnaud Cook (born 28 November 1964) is a Canadian guitarist, composer, and producer. Widely considered one of the most influential figures in nuevo flamenco[citation needed] music, he incorporates elements of flamenco rumba, jazz and many forms of world music into his work. He is a Juno Award winner, Acoustic Guitar Player's Choice Award silver winner in the Flamenco Category, and a three-time winner of the Canadian Smooth Jazz award for Guitarist of the Year. He has recorded on the EMI, E1 Music and Narada labels and has sold over 1.5 million records worldwide.
