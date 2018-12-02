Ann Hampton CallawayBorn 30 May 1958
Ann Hampton Callaway
1958-05-30
Ann Hampton Callaway Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann Hampton Callaway (born May 30, 1958) is a jazz singer, songwriter, and actress. She wrote and sang the theme song for the TV series The Nanny.
Ann Hampton Callaway Tracks
Just One of Those Things
Just One of Those Things
Just One of Those Things
Let's Fall In Love
Let's Fall In Love
Let's Fall In Love
Rhythm In My Nursery Rhymes
Rhythm In My Nursery Rhymes
Rhythm In My Nursery Rhymes
It's Today
It's Today
It's Today
Something To Shout About, from Something to Shout About
Something To Shout About, from Something to Shout About
Something To Shout About, from Something to Shout About
The Best Is Yet To Come
The Best Is Yet To Come
The Best Is Yet To Come
Blues In The Night
Blues In The Night
Blues In The Night
Comes Love
Comes Love
Comes Love
Come Rain or Come Shine
Come Rain or Come Shine
Come Rain or Come Shine
