Beatrice "Bertie" Blackman (born 1982) is an Independent Australian singer, songwriter and guitarist. She rose to fame with her debut album in 2004, entitled Headway which came after years of prolific performances around Sydney's Inner city venues, where she developed a dedicated following.

