Quarteto Novo was a group formed in São Paulo, Brazil in 1966 which released one landmark instrumental album and launched the careers of some of the band's members. The eponymous 1967 album has been influential in jazz and pop music.

Originally named Trio Novo, the group consisted of Theo de Barros (bass and guitar); Heraldo do Monte (Viola caipira and guitar) and Airto Moreira (percussion). The group was created to accompany singer/songwriter Geraldo Vandré in concert and on recordings. With the arrival of flutist Hermeto Pascoal, the group was renamed Quarteto Novo. In 1967 the group recorded their only album, Quarteto Novo (Odeon Records).

In that same year, the band backed Edu Lobo on the live performance of Ponteio, which won "Best Song" at the 3rd Festival de Música Popular Brasileira (MPB). Quarteto Novo's album won the prize for "Best Televised Recording by a Musical Group" (Troféu Imprensa) in 1967 and the Troféu Roquette Pinto.

The band toured Brazil backing Vandré on his 1968 album Canto Geral. The group disbanded in 1969. EMI Music Brasil released a CD in 2002 and a vinyl LP reissue in 2003, and EMI a European CD in 2008.