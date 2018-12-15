Big YouthBorn 19 April 1949
Big Youth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh3f.jpg
1949-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e4cbcf5-1b18-4719-98c2-7a2c9eccaa6d
Big Youth Biography (Wikipedia)
Manley Augustus Buchanan (born 19 April 1949, Trenchtown, Kingston, Jamaica), better known as Big Youth (sometimes called Jah Youth), is a Jamaican deejay, mostly known for his work during the 1970s.
He commented, "Deejays were closest to the people because there wasn't any kind of establishment control on the sound systems".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Youth Tracks
Sort by
Natty No Jester
Big Youth
Natty No Jester
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Natty No Jester
Last played on
Hit The Road Jack
Big Youth
Hit The Road Jack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Hit The Road Jack
Last played on
S-90 Skank
Big Youth
S-90 Skank
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
S-90 Skank
Last played on
Cassava Rock
Big Youth
Cassava Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Cassava Rock
Last played on
Screaming Target
Big Youth
Screaming Target
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Screaming Target
Last played on
Foreman vs. Frazier Pt.1
Big Youth
Foreman vs. Frazier Pt.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Foreman vs. Frazier Pt.1
Last played on
Instant coma
Big Youth
Instant coma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Instant coma
Last played on
Cool Breeze
Big Youth
Cool Breeze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Cool Breeze
Last played on
The Killer
Big Youth
The Killer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
The Killer
Last played on
Watch This Sound (feat. U. Roy & Big Youth)
Blackstones
Watch This Sound (feat. U. Roy & Big Youth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Watch This Sound (feat. U. Roy & Big Youth)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
House Of Dread Lacks
Big Youth
House Of Dread Lacks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
House Of Dread Lacks
Last played on
Love Jah Jah children
Big Youth
Love Jah Jah children
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Love Jah Jah children
Last played on
Tipper Tone Rock
Big Youth
Tipper Tone Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Tipper Tone Rock
Last played on
Pair Of Dice
Horace Andy
Pair Of Dice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv71.jpglink
Pair Of Dice
Last played on
Downtown Kingston Pollution
Big Youth
Downtown Kingston Pollution
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Downtown Kingston Pollution
Last played on
Mammy Hot Daddy Cool
Big Youth
Mammy Hot Daddy Cool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Mammy Hot Daddy Cool
Last played on
Dread Organ
Big Youth
Dread Organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Dread Organ
Last played on
Foreman vs. Frazier
Big Youth
Foreman vs. Frazier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Foreman vs. Frazier
Last played on
Johnny Reggae
Big Youth
Johnny Reggae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Johnny Reggae
Last played on
Streets In Africa
Big Youth
Streets In Africa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Streets In Africa
Last played on
Why Can't We Be Friends? (feat. Big Youth)
Twilight Circus Dub Sound System
Why Can't We Be Friends? (feat. Big Youth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Why Can't We Be Friends? (feat. Big Youth)
Last played on
Why Can't We Be Friends? (Dub) (feat. Big Youth)
Twilight Circus Dub Sound System
Why Can't We Be Friends? (Dub) (feat. Big Youth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Why Can't We Be Friends? (Dub) (feat. Big Youth)
Last played on
Opportunity Rock
Big Youth
Opportunity Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Opportunity Rock
Last played on
Train To Rhodesia
Big Youth
Train To Rhodesia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Train To Rhodesia
Last played on
Hit The Road Jack (Live From 1Xtra in Jamaica 2016)
Big Youth
Hit The Road Jack (Live From 1Xtra in Jamaica 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
I Pray Thee (Live From 1Xtra in Jamaica 2016)
Big Youth
I Pray Thee (Live From 1Xtra in Jamaica 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
In His Own Way (Extended Version)
Dennis Brown
In His Own Way (Extended Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9s.jpglink
In His Own Way (Extended Version)
Last played on
What's Going On
Big Youth
What's Going On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
What's Going On
Last played on
Love And Happiness
Big Youth
Love And Happiness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Love And Happiness
Last played on
Eat Bread
Big Youth
Eat Bread
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Eat Bread
Last played on
Screaming Target Eek A Mouse Smuggling
Big Youth
Screaming Target Eek A Mouse Smuggling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3f.jpglink
Screaming Target Eek A Mouse Smuggling
Last played on
Playlists featuring Big Youth
Big Youth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist