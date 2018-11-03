Bára Gísladóttir (born 1989) is an Icelandic musician and composer. Her works have been performed by both chamber groups and symphony orchestras, including the Danish National Symphony Orchestra. She has played the double bass with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and has sung in the Hamrahlíð Choir. Bára lives in Copenhagen where she is studying for a master's degree in composition at the Royal Danish Academy of Music. In January 2018, she won the Icelandic Shout Out music award.