Puscifer is an American rock supergroup formed in Los Angeles by Maynard James Keenan, known as the lead singer of the bands Tool and A Perfect Circle. As Keenan is the only permanent member, he considers the project to be his "creative subconscious." In light of this, Puscifer is considered a pseudonym for his solo work.
Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon
Last played on
Galileo (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2016)
The Arsonist
The Arsonist
Last played on
The Humbling River (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2016)
The Remedy (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2016)
The Arsonist (Radio 1 Session, 3 July 2016)
Galileo
Galileo
Last played on
Agostina
Agostina
Last played on
The Remedy
The Remedy
Last played on
Autumn
Autumn
Last played on
The Weaver
The Weaver
Last played on
Man Overboard
Man Overboard
Last played on
