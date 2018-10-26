Huun-Huur-Tu (Tuvan: Хүн Хүртү, Khün Khürtü; Russian: Хуун-Хуур-Ту; Chinese: 恒哈图; pinyin: Hénghātú) are a music group from Tuva, a republic of Russia situated on the Mongolia–Russia border.

The most distinctive characteristic of Huun-Huur-Tu's music is throat singing, in which the singers sing both the note (drone) and the drone's overtone(s), thus producing two or three notes simultaneously. The overtone may sound like a flute, whistle or bird, but is solely a product of the human voice.

The group primarily use native Tuvan instruments such as the igil, khomus (Tuvan jaw harp), doshpuluur, and dünggür (shaman drum). However, in recent years, the group have begun to selectively incorporate Western instruments, such as the guitar. While the thrust of Huun-Huur-Tu's music is fundamentally indigenous Tuvan folk music, they also experiment with incorporating not only Western instruments, but electronic music as well.