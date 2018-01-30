Willie ClancyBorn 24 December 1918. Died January 1973
Willie Clancy
1918-12-24
Willie Clancy Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Clancy (24 December 1918 – 24 January 1973) was an Irish uilleann piper, flute player and whistle player.
Caoineadh An Spaillpin / The Cuckoo's Nest
Willie Clancy
Caoineadh An Spaillpin / The Cuckoo's Nest
The Song of Riddles
Willie Clancy
The Song of Riddles
The Song of Riddles
The Dear Irish Boy (feat. Willie Clancy & Martin Hayes)
Trad.
The Dear Irish Boy (feat. Willie Clancy & Martin Hayes)
The Dear Irish Boy (feat. Willie Clancy & Martin Hayes)
McKenna's Reels
Willie Clancy
McKenna's Reels
McKenna's Reels
Garrett Barry's Jig
Willie Clancy
Garrett Barry's Jig
Garrett Barry's Jig
Willie Clancy - The Pipe On The Hob
Willie Clancy
Willie Clancy - The Pipe On The Hob
Willie Clancy - The Pipe On The Hob
An Phis Fhliuch
Willie Clancy
An Phis Fhliuch
An Phis Fhliuch
The Pipe On The Hob
Willie Clancy
The Pipe On The Hob
The Pipe On The Hob
