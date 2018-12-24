James FoxEurovision singer. Born 6 April 1976
James Fox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e3c2cf5-bce6-4e9d-953c-12d5df781efb
James Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
James Richard Mullett (born 6 April 1976), known professionally as James Fox, is a Welsh pop singer, songwriter, pianist and guitarist. He represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2004 in Istanbul. In 2008 he wrote and recorded the Cardiff City F.C. FA Cup Final song, "Bluebirds Flying High".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Fox Tracks
Sort by
Hope
James Fox
Hope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hope
Last played on
Hold Onto Our Love
James Fox
Hold Onto Our Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold Onto Our Love
Last played on
A Whole New World
James Fox & Diana Vickers
A Whole New World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqykb.jpglink
A Whole New World
Last played on
Put It Back
James Fox
Put It Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put It Back
Last played on
Say What You Like
James Fox
Say What You Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say What You Like
Last played on
James Fox Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist