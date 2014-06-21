Norris TurneyBorn 8 September 1921. Died 17 January 2001
Norris Turney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1921-09-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e3be447-44a4-4cfd-a1e8-f7fad8cf2320
Norris Turney Biography (Wikipedia)
Norris Turney (September 8, 1921, Wilmington, Ohio – January 17, 2001, Kettering, Ohio) was an American jazz flautist and saxophonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Norris Turney Tracks
Sort by
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
Duke Ellington
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
Last played on
Back to artist