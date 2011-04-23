Thomas HarrisBorn 11 April 1940
Thomas Harris
1940-04-11
Thomas Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
William Thomas Harris III (born September 22, 1940) is an American writer, best known for a series of suspense novels about his most famous character, Hannibal Lecter. All of his works have been made into films, the most notable being The Silence of the Lambs, which became only the third film in Academy Award history to sweep the Oscars in major categories.
Faire is the heaven
Thomas Harris
Faire is the heaven
Faire is the heaven
