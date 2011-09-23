Deekay is a Danish production and songwriting team founded by Lars Halvor Jensen, Martin Michael Larsson with other members Tim "Data" McEwan, Daniel "Obi" Klein and Johannes "Josh" Jørgensen. The name Deekay comes from the acronym dk, which means Denmark.

Deekay have written and produced for artists like Jason Derulo, Jordin Sparks, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Sugababes, Orianthi, JLS, Tinie Tempah, Charice, Allison Iraheta, Method Man, Fat Joe, Styles P, Lemar, Medina, Mietta, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, Loona, EXO, TVXQ! and others.