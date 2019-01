Raymond Lévesque (born October 7, 1928 in Montreal, Quebec) is a retired Canadian singer-songwriter and poet from Quebec. One of the pioneers of the chansonnier tradition in Quebec, he is best known for writing "Quand les hommes vivront d'amour", one of the most famous pop standards in French-language popular music.

