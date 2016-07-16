Raymond LévesqueBorn 7 October 1928
Raymond Lévesque
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e312cdf-e8da-44b8-979a-84fc1df25390
Raymond Lévesque Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Lévesque (born October 7, 1928 in Montreal, Quebec) is a retired Canadian singer-songwriter and poet from Quebec. One of the pioneers of the chansonnier tradition in Quebec, he is best known for writing "Quand les hommes vivront d'amour", one of the most famous pop standards in French-language popular music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raymond Lévesque Tracks
Sort by
Quand Les Hommes Vivrount D'Amour
Raymond Lévesque
Quand Les Hommes Vivrount D'Amour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quand Les Hommes Vivrount D'Amour
Last played on
Raymond Lévesque Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist