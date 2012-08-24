The Leather NunSwedish garage rock band. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1995
The Leather Nun
1978
The Leather Nun Biography (Wikipedia)
The Leather Nun (a.k.a. Lädernunnan) are a Swedish rock group. Careening from garage rock to goth and industrial, Leather Nun became cult heroes in their native land. In the early eighties they often shocked their audiences by showing adult movies and being accompanied by strippers when on stage.
