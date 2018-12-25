Sunny Blacks BandFormed 1965
Sunny Blacks Band
1965
Sunny Blacks Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou is a band from Cotonou, Benin which plays afrobeat, funk, soukous and other styles, often based on Vodun rhythms. The group is sometimes referred to as "Tout Puissant" (French for "All Mighty") Orchestre Poly Rythmo do Cotonou.
Sunny Blacks Band Tracks
Mi Homlan Dadale
Sunny Blacks Band
Ou C'est Lui, Ou C'est Moi
Sunny Blacks Band
Minasoto Le, Mi Dayihorne
Sunny Blacks Band
Mi Ve Wa Se
Sunny Blacks Band
Lion is Burning Feat. Franz Ferdinand
Sunny Blacks Band
Aihe Ni Kpe We
Sunny Blacks Band
Se Ba Ho
Sunny Blacks Band
Man Dou Sou Nou Mio
Sunny Blacks Band
Adjro Mi
Sunny Blacks Band
Akoue We Gni Gan
Sunny Blacks Band
Von Vo Nono
Sunny Blacks Band
Mede Ma Gnin Messe
Sunny Blacks Band
Gbeti Madjro
Sunny Blacks Band
Iya Me Dji Ki Bi Ni
Sunny Blacks Band
Lion Is Burning
Sunny Blacks Band
Ne Rien Voir, Dire Entendre
Sunny Blacks Band
Akue We Non Houme
Sunny Blacks Band
Ecoutes Ma Melodie
Sunny Blacks Band
Houzou Houzou Wa
Sunny Blacks Band
Karateka from album: Vol 3 ?The Skeletal Essences of Voodoo Funk
Sunny Blacks Band
Karateka
Sunny Blacks Band
Mawa Mon Nou Mio
Sunny Blacks Band
Ne Te Fache Pas
Sunny Blacks Band
Ndoue Ma Gnin Tche De Me
Sunny Blacks Band
C?est Lui Ou C?est Moi/ Mariage
Sunny Blacks Band
La La La La
Sunny Blacks Band
Egni Miton? Nin Mi Na Wa Gbin
Sunny Blacks Band
Yeye We Nou Mi
Sunny Blacks Band
Lion is Burning - Strut
Sunny Blacks Band
Lion Is Burning feat Paul Thomson and Nick McCarthy from Franz Ferdinand from 'Cotonou Clu
Sunny Blacks Band
Ne Te Fache Pas from 'Cotonou Club'
Sunny Blacks Band
Marriage from 'Cotonou Club'
Sunny Blacks Band
Gan tche kpo from 'Échos hypnotiques, vol. 2'
Sunny Blacks Band
