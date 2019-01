Orchestre Poly Rythmo de Cotonou is a band from Cotonou, Benin which plays afrobeat, funk, soukous and other styles, often based on Vodun rhythms. The group is sometimes referred to as "Tout Puissant" (French for "All Mighty") Orchestre Poly Rythmo do Cotonou.

