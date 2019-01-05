Musique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e26ad1d-4553-4a34-a592-cde50afde682
Musique Biography (Wikipedia)
Musique was a studio project by Patrick Adams, best known for the song "In the Bush." It consisted of five singers, Christine Wiltshire, Angela Howell, Gina Taylor Pickens, Mary Seymour Williams and Jocelyn Brown.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Musique Tracks
Sort by
Keep On Jumpin'
Musique
Keep On Jumpin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep On Jumpin'
Last played on
In The Bush
Musique
In The Bush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Bush
Last played on
Keep On Jumpin' (Original 12 Mix)
Musique
Keep On Jumpin' (Original 12 Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep On Jumping (12" Version)
Musique
Keep On Jumping (12" Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep On Jumpin' (Francois K 12" Mix)
Musique
Keep On Jumpin' (Francois K 12" Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Love (Theme)
Musique
Summer Love (Theme)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Love (Theme)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Musique
Musique Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist