Jacqueline du PréBorn 26 January 1945. Died 19 October 1987
Jacqueline du Pré
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04db8p9.jpg
1945-01-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e26a58f-63e8-4397-8cb7-b9f46aedfd32
Jacqueline du Pré Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacqueline Mary du Pré, OBE (26 January 1945 – 19 October 1987) was a British cellist. At a young age, she achieved enduring mainstream popularity. Despite her short career, she is regarded as one of the greatest cellists of all time.
Her career was cut short by multiple sclerosis, which forced her to stop performing at the age of 28. She battled the illness for many years until her death at the age of 42. Posthumously, she was the subject of a film titled Hilary and Jackie that was factually controversial and criticised for sensationalising her private life.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacqueline du Pré Tracks
Sort by
Cello Concerto no.1 in C major (3rd mvt: Allegro molto)
Joseph Haydn
Cello Concerto no.1 in C major (3rd mvt: Allegro molto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Cello Concerto no.1 in C major (3rd mvt: Allegro molto)
Last played on
Cello Suite No.1 in G major, BWV 1007: 1. Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No.1 in G major, BWV 1007: 1. Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No.1 in G major, BWV 1007: 1. Prelude
Last played on
Quintet for piano and strings in A, 'The Trout': 5th movement: allegro giusto
SCHUBERT, Daniel Barenboim, Itzhak Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman, Jacqueline du Pré & Zubin Mehta
Quintet for piano and strings in A, 'The Trout': 5th movement: allegro giusto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240vsy.jpglink
Quintet for piano and strings in A, 'The Trout': 5th movement: allegro giusto
Composer
Last played on
Song without Words, Op 109
Felix Mendelssohn
Song without Words, Op 109
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Song without Words, Op 109
Last played on
Silent Woods
Antonín Dvořák
Silent Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Silent Woods
Last played on
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85 (3rd mvt)
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Sicilienne in E flat major
Maria Theresia von Paradis
Sicilienne in E flat major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8p9.jpglink
Sicilienne in E flat major
Last played on
Le Cygne
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le Cygne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le Cygne
Last played on
Kol Nidrei
Max Bruch
Kol Nidrei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Kol Nidrei
Last played on
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: 4th Mvt. - Allegro
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: 4th Mvt. - Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: 4th Mvt. - Allegro
Last played on
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: 3rd Mvt. - Adagio
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: 3rd Mvt. - Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: 3rd Mvt. - Adagio
Last played on
Cello Concerto no. 9, 3rd mvt
Luigi Boccherini
Cello Concerto no. 9, 3rd mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56k.jpglink
Cello Concerto no. 9, 3rd mvt
Last played on
Cello Concerto no. 1, op. 33
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Cello Concerto no. 1, op. 33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Cello Concerto no. 1, op. 33
Last played on
12 Variations on Mozart's 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' from Die Zauberflöte, Op.6
Ludwig van Beethoven
12 Variations on Mozart's 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' from Die Zauberflöte, Op.6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
12 Variations on Mozart's 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' from Die Zauberflöte, Op.6
Last played on
Cello Suite No.1 (Prelude)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No.1 (Prelude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No.1 (Prelude)
Last played on
Cello Sonata no.1 in F major, op.5 no.1
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cello Sonata no.1 in F major, op.5 no.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Cello Sonata no.1 in F major, op.5 no.1
Last played on
Silent Woods, Op 68 No 5
Antonín Dvořák
Silent Woods, Op 68 No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Silent Woods, Op 68 No 5
Last played on
Kol Nidrei, Op.47
Max Bruch
Kol Nidrei, Op.47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Kol Nidrei, Op.47
Last played on
Jota (Suite populaire espagnole)
Manuel de Falla
Jota (Suite populaire espagnole)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Jota (Suite populaire espagnole)
Last played on
Piano trio in D major Op.70`1 (Ghost) (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano trio in D major Op.70`1 (Ghost) (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano trio in D major Op.70`1 (Ghost) (1st mvt)
Last played on
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85 (4th mvt)
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Romanza Op.24
Alexander Goehr
Romanza Op.24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbr.jpglink
Romanza Op.24
Last played on
Kol Nidrei, Op 47
Max Bruch
Kol Nidrei, Op 47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Kol Nidrei, Op 47
Last played on
Allegretto in B flat major, WoO 39
Ludwig van Beethoven
Allegretto in B flat major, WoO 39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Allegretto in B flat major, WoO 39
Last played on
Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65
Frédéric Chopin
Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65
Last played on
The Swan
Jacqueline du Pré
The Swan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8p9.jpglink
The Swan
Last played on
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85 (1st mvt)
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op 85 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op.85 (1st mvt: Adagio)
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op.85 (1st mvt: Adagio)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op.85 (1st mvt: Adagio)
Last played on
Cello Concerto in B minor
Jacqueline du Pré
Cello Concerto in B minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8p9.jpglink
Cello Concerto in B minor
Allegro appassionato, Op 43
Jacqueline du Pré
Allegro appassionato, Op 43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8p9.jpglink
Allegro appassionato, Op 43
Concerto
Jacqueline du Pré
Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8p9.jpglink
Concerto
Kol Nidrei
Max Bruch
Kol Nidrei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Kol Nidrei
Last played on
Cello Concerto In E Minor
Jacqueline du Pré
Cello Concerto In E Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8p9.jpglink
Cello Concerto In E Minor
Last played on
Andante cantabile from Piano Trio in B flat major Op.97 (Archduke)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Andante cantabile from Piano Trio in B flat major Op.97 (Archduke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Andante cantabile from Piano Trio in B flat major Op.97 (Archduke)
Last played on
Concerto for cello and orchestra no. 9 in B flat major, 3rd movement; Rondo (Allegro)
Luigi Boccherini
Concerto for cello and orchestra no. 9 in B flat major, 3rd movement; Rondo (Allegro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56k.jpglink
Concerto for cello and orchestra no. 9 in B flat major, 3rd movement; Rondo (Allegro)
Last played on
Sicilienne
Maria Theresia von Paradis
Sicilienne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8p9.jpglink
Sicilienne
Last played on
Cello Concerto - III Adagio
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto - III Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto - III Adagio
Last played on
Concerto No. 1 In A Minor Op.33 For Cello And Orchestra
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Concerto No. 1 In A Minor Op.33 For Cello And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Concerto No. 1 In A Minor Op.33 For Cello And Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exg9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1969-07-25T16:21:53
25
Jul
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5g9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-15T16:21:53
15
Aug
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1965: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed8v2m
Royal Albert Hall
1965-09-03T16:21:53
3
Sep
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1965: Prom 40 - Malcolm Sargent Seventieth Birthday Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3c5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1965-09-01T16:21:53
1
Sep
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 40 - Malcolm Sargent Seventieth Birthday Concert
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg6d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-03T16:21:53
3
Sep
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Jacqueline du Pré News
BBC documentaries on the kinds of artists for whom incredible talent and extraordinary life experience has led to intense fandom
The 2016 Proms shine a light on the cello, beginning with an English masterpiece
We dug deep to bring you these fabulous vintage images of pop icons and spiffing BBC employees at work on music
Jacqueline du Pré Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist