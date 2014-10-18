Chris ButlerBorn 1949
Chris Butler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e262ccd-cb7a-4bcd-b0f1-c51acb7a0ff9
Chris Butler Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher "Chris" Butler (born May 22, 1949) is an American musician, writer and artist who is best known for conceptualizing and leading the experimental new wave 1980s band The Waitresses. He wrote all of the band's songs, including "I Know What Boys Like", "No Guilt", "Christmas Wrapping" and the theme song for the TV sitcom Square Pegs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Butler Tracks
Sort by
Heat Night
Chris Butler
Heat Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heat Night
Last played on
I Know What Boys Like
Chris Butler
I Know What Boys Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know What Boys Like
Performer
Last played on
Chris Butler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist