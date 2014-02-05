Jacques Schwarz-BartJazz saxophonist. Born 22 December 1962
Jacques Schwarz-Bart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-12-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e252161-3aff-4cbb-9fc7-69699bbd312d
Jacques Schwarz-Bart Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacques Schwarz-Bart (born December 22, 1962 in Les Abymes) is a New York-based jazz saxophonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacques Schwarz-Bart Tracks
Sort by
Banda
Jacques Schwarz-Bart
Banda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Banda
Last played on
Banda
Jacques Schwarz-Bart, Erol Josue & Jacques Schwarz-Bart
Banda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Banda
Performer
Last played on
Jacques Schwarz-Bart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist