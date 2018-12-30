Jimi JamisonBorn 23 August 1951. Died 31 August 2014
Jimi Jamison
1951-08-23
Jimi Jamison Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Wayne "Jimi" Jamison (August 23, 1951 – September 1, 2014) was an American musician, singer, and songwriter. Jamison was the frontman of the platinum-selling rock band Survivor from 1984 to 1989, from 2000 to 2006, and from 2011 until his death. Jamison is also known for having written and performed "I'm Always Here", the hit theme song for the TV series Baywatch.
Jimi Jamison Tracks
I'm Always Here (Baywatch Theme)
Jimi Jamison
I'm Always Here (Baywatch Theme)
I'm Always Here (Baywatch Theme)
I'm Always Here
Jimi Jamison
I'm Always Here
I'm Always Here
Baywatch Theme (I'm Always Here)
Jimi Jamison
Baywatch Theme (I'm Always Here)
Baywatch Theme (I'm Always Here)
I'm Always Ready
Jimi Jamison
I'm Always Ready
I'm Always Ready
