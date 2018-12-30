Jimmy Wayne "Jimi" Jamison (August 23, 1951 – September 1, 2014) was an American musician, singer, and songwriter. Jamison was the frontman of the platinum-selling rock band Survivor from 1984 to 1989, from 2000 to 2006, and from 2011 until his death. Jamison is also known for having written and performed "I'm Always Here", the hit theme song for the TV series Baywatch.