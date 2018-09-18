Greta de ReyghereBelgian soprano singer
Greta de Reyghere
Greta de Reyghere Biography (Wikipedia)
Greta De Reyghere is a Belgian soprano who specializes in early music and Baroque music in historically informed performance but also performs a variety of other classical music in concert. She is a teacher at the Royal Conservatory of Liège.
Greta de Reyghere Tracks
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 1
André Grétry
Cantata: "O werter heil'ger Geist"
Nicolaus Bruhns
Muss nicht der Mensch auf dieser Erden in steten Streite sein (cantata)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Munster der Geduld und Liebe from Die Letzten Leiden des Erlosers
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
"Das Lamm, das erwürget ist", from Cantata No 21 (Ich hatte viel Bekümmernis)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sich üben im Lieben (Cantata No 202)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wohl dem, der den Herren furchtet (cantata)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Ich liege und schlaffe (motet for 4 voices, 2 vlns, 2 vas, bn and bc)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Die Zeit meines Abschieds ist vorhanden (cantata)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Hemmt eure Tranenflut (madrigal à 9)
Nicolaus Bruhns
Cantata No 21, 'Ich hatte viel Bekümmernis' (feat. Christoph Prégardien, La Petite Bande, René Jacobs, Greta de Reyghere, Sigiswald Kuijken, Nederlands Kamerkoor & Peter Lika)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Messe des morts (feat. Howard Crook, Louis Devos, Musica Polyphonica, Bernadette Degelin, Maastricht Conservatory Chamber Choir, Greta de Reyghere & Kurt Widmer)
François-Joseph Gossec
