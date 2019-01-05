D4LFormed 2003
D4L
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e181837-c4da-4021-8227-d75ef7d65395
D4L Biography (Wikipedia)
D4L was an American hip hop group, formed in 2003, composed of Atlanta-based rappers Fabo, Mook-B, Stoney, and Shawty Lo. They are best known for their hit single "Laffy Taffy", which peaked at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in January 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
D4L Tracks
Sort by
Laffy Taffy
D4L
Laffy Taffy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laffy Taffy
Last played on
LAFFY TAFFY x Sick Jet Pack Bro
D4L
LAFFY TAFFY x Sick Jet Pack Bro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356nsn.jpglink
LAFFY TAFFY x Sick Jet Pack Bro
Last played on
Laffy Taffy (8Er$ X Thug Pharmacy Remix)
D4L
Laffy Taffy (8Er$ X Thug Pharmacy Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
D4L Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist