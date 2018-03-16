Orphan ColoursOrphan Colors. Formed 1 January 2015
Orphan Colours
2015-01-01
Orphan Colours Biography (Wikipedia)
Orphan Colours is a British band formed by former Ahab members Steve "Seebs" Llewellyn and Dave Burn. They have been dubbed a "supergroup" because they are joined by former Noah and the Whale guitarist Fred Abbot, Danny and the Champions of the World drummer Steve Brookes and prominent member of the London folk revival scene Graham Knight.
The band signed to At The Helm Records in 2017 and released All On Red on 26 January 2018.
Orphan Colours Tracks
Start of Something
Orphan Colours
Start of Something
Start of Something
Last played on
Loving Kind
Orphan Colours
Loving Kind
Loving Kind
Last played on
Goodnight California
Orphan Colours
Goodnight California
Goodnight California
Last played on
Renegade
Orphan Colours
Renegade
Renegade
Last played on
Rambling Rose (Live In Session)
Orphan Colours
Rambling Rose (Live In Session)
Rambling Rose (Live In Session)
Last played on
Won't Let You Down
Orphan Colours
Won't Let You Down
Won't Let You Down
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Orphan Colours
King's Somborne Village Hall, Andover, UK
14
Feb
2019
Orphan Colours
Tivoli Theatre, Bournemouth, UK
15
Feb
2019
Orphan Colours
West End Centre, Reading, UK
16
Mar
2019
Orphan Colours, Matt Owens
The Borderline, London, UK
18
May
2019
Orphan Colours
Chapel Arts Centre, Bath, UK
