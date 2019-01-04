Sly & RobbieFormed 1978
Sly & Robbie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh3b.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6e14dc18-9313-4afa-9344-4b6c2bf80fca
Sly & Robbie Biography (Wikipedia)
Sly and Robbie are a prolific Jamaican rhythm section and production duo, associated primarily with the reggae and dub genres. Drummer Sly Dunbar and bassist Robbie Shakespeare teamed up in the mid-1970s after establishing themselves separately in Jamaica as professional musicians.
Sly & Robbie Tracks
I've Found Someone
Bitty McLean
I've Found Someone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqlk.jpglink
I've Found Someone
Last played on
Taxi
Sly & Robbie
Taxi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Taxi
Last played on
If I Gave You My Love (feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay)
Sly & Robbie
If I Gave You My Love (feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065b44n.jpglink
If I Gave You My Love (feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay)
Last played on
Woman For The Job (feat. Queen Latifah)
Sly & Robbie
Woman For The Job (feat. Queen Latifah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Woman For The Job (feat. Queen Latifah)
Last played on
Made To Fall In Love
Bitty McLean
Made To Fall In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqlk.jpglink
Made To Fall In Love
Last played on
Boops (Here To Go)
Sly & Robbie
Boops (Here To Go)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Boops (Here To Go)
Last played on
Night Nurse (feat. Simply Red)
Sly & Robbie
Night Nurse (feat. Simply Red)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Night Nurse (feat. Simply Red)
Last played on
Babylon Has Fallen
Bitty McLean
Babylon Has Fallen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqlk.jpglink
Babylon Has Fallen
Last played on
Which Way Do We Drive (feat. Sly & Robbie)
Steven "Lenky" Marsden
Which Way Do We Drive (feat. Sly & Robbie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Which Way Do We Drive (feat. Sly & Robbie)
Last played on
Linstead Market
Sly & Robbie
Linstead Market
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Linstead Market
Last played on
Theme From Mission Impossible
Sly & Robbie
Theme From Mission Impossible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Theme From Mission Impossible
Last played on
If I Gave You My Love (feat. Eivind Aarset, Vladislav Delay & Erik Honoré)
Sly & Robbie
If I Gave You My Love (feat. Eivind Aarset, Vladislav Delay & Erik Honoré)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
If I Gave You My Love (feat. Eivind Aarset, Vladislav Delay & Erik Honoré)
Last played on
Natural Mystic (1Xtra Exodus Session, 07 Feb 2017) (feat. Noel “Bunny” Brown)
Sly & Robbie
Natural Mystic (1Xtra Exodus Session, 07 Feb 2017) (feat. Noel “Bunny” Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Natural Mystic (1Xtra Exodus Session, 07 Feb 2017) (feat. Noel “Bunny” Brown)
Last played on
Taxi Driver Riddim (1Xtra Session, 07 Feb 2017)
Sly & Robbie
Taxi Driver Riddim (1Xtra Session, 07 Feb 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Taxi Driver Riddim (1Xtra Session, 07 Feb 2017)
Last played on
David Rodigans 1 Drop :Punchinella By Pentateuch Movement
Pentateuch Movement & Sly & Robbie
David Rodigans 1 Drop :Punchinella By Pentateuch Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
David Rodigans 1 Drop :Punchinella By Pentateuch Movement
Performer
Last played on
Unmetered Taxi
Sly & Robbie
Unmetered Taxi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Unmetered Taxi
Last played on
Billie Jean
Sly & Robbie
Billie Jean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Billie Jean
Last played on
Taxi Connection
Sly & Robbie
Taxi Connection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Taxi Connection
Last played on
Fire
Sly & Robbie
Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Fire
Last played on
Bam Bam Riddim
Sly & Robbie
Bam Bam Riddim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Bam Bam Riddim
Last played on
