Daniel Hyde
Daniel Hyde Tracks
Allein Gott in der Höh sei Her (Miller-Scott organ at Saint Thomas Church)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Consort Suite à 6 No 1 in G minor (Fantasy)
William Lawes
Mozart Changes
Daniel Hyde
St Mark Passion: Hymn 'The Heavenly Word'
Charles Wood
Jubilate Deo
Stephen Farr
My God, I love Thee
Charles Wood
Membra Jesu nostri - 7 passion cantatas BuxWV.75
Phantasm, Dietrich Buxtehude, Daniel Hyde, Giles Underwood, John Mark Ainsley & Robin Blaze
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-04T16:05:03
4
Aug
2010
Proms 2007: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
2007-09-03T16:05:03
3
Sep
2007
Proms 2006: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-22T16:05:03
22
Aug
2006
