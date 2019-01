The Party is an American pop band. The group was originally composed of Albert Fields, Tiffini Hale, Chase Hampton, Deedee Magno Hall, and Damon Pampolina, all of whom were cast members of The All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1989 until 1991. In 2013, the group reunited, minus Tiffini Hale.

