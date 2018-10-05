Justin Townes EarleBorn 4 January 1982
Justin Townes Earle
Justin Townes Earle Biography
Justin Townes Earle (born January 4, 1982) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. He is a son of alternative country artist Steve Earle and is named after Townes Van Zandt.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Justin Townes Earle Tracks
Down on the Lower East Side
Justin Townes Earle
Down on the Lower East Side
Down on the Lower East Side
Maybe A Moment
Justin Townes Earle
Maybe A Moment
Maybe A Moment
Kids In The Street
Justin Townes Earle
Kids In The Street
Kids In The Street
Christchurch Woman
Justin Townes Earle
Christchurch Woman
Christchurch Woman
Champagne Corolla
Justin Townes Earle
Champagne Corolla
Champagne Corolla
White Gardenias
Justin Townes Earle
White Gardenias
White Gardenias
Faded Valentine
Justin Townes Earle
Faded Valentine
Faded Valentine
Champagne Corolla (Live In Session)
Justin Townes Earl
Champagne Corolla (Live In Session)
Champagne Corolla (Live In Session)
Maybe A Moment
Justin Townes Earl
Maybe A Moment
Maybe A Moment
What's She Crying For
Justin Townes Earle
What's She Crying For
What's She Crying For
There Go A Fool
Justin Townes Earle
There Go A Fool
There Go A Fool
What's Goin' Wrong
Justin Townes Earle
What's Goin' Wrong
What's Goin' Wrong
Same Old Stagolee
Justin Townes Earle
Same Old Stagolee
Same Old Stagolee
Trouble Is
Justin Townes Earle
Trouble Is
Trouble Is
Worried Bout The Weather
Justin Townes Earle
Worried Bout The Weather
Hard Livin
Justin Townes Earle
Hard Livin
Hard Livin
Harlem River Blues
Justin Townes Earle
Harlem River Blues
Harlem River Blues
Least I Got The Blues
Justin Townes Earle
Least I Got The Blues
Least I Got The Blues
Am I That Lonely Tonight
Justin Townes Earle
Am I That Lonely Tonight
Am I That Lonely Tonight
Wanderin'
Justin Townes Earle
Wanderin'
Wanderin'
Farther From Me
Justin Townes Earle
Farther From Me
Farther From Me
Looking for A Place to Land
Justin Townes Earle
Looking for A Place to Land
Who Am I to Say
Justin Townes Earle
Who Am I to Say
Who Am I to Say
Call Ya Momma
Justin Townes Earle
Call Ya Momma
Call Ya Momma
Round the Bend
Justin Townes Earle
Round the Bend
Round the Bend
Slow Monday
Justin Townes Earle
Slow Monday
Slow Monday
Justin Townes Earle Links
