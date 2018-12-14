Lily Allen Biography (BBC)
Lily Rose Beatrice Cooper (née Allen; born 2 May 1985), known professionally as Lily Allen, is an English recording artist and actress. She is the daughter of Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen. Allen abandoned school when she was 15 and concentrated on improving her performing and compositional skills. In 2005, she made some of her recordings public on Myspace and the publicity resulted in airplay on BBC Radio One and a contract with Regal Recordings.
Her first mainstream single, "Smile", reached the top position on the UK Singles Chart in July 2006. Her debut record, Alright, Still, was well received, selling over 2.6 million copies worldwide and brought Allen a nomination at the Grammy Awards, BRIT Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. She began hosting her own talk-show, Lily Allen and Friends, on BBC Three. Her second studio album, It's Not Me, It's You, saw a genre shift, having more of an electropop feel, rather than the ska and reggae influences of the first one. The album debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and the Australian ARIA Charts and was well received by critics, noting the singer's musical evolution and maturity. It spawned the hit singles "The Fear" and "F*** You", popular mostly in Europe. Allen and Amy Winehouse have been credited with starting a process that led to the media-proclaimed "year of the women" in 2009 that has seen five female artists making music of "experimentalism and fearlessness" nominated for the Mercury Prize.
- Lily Allen - No Shamehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p069b3ds.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p069b3ds.jpg2018-09-14T16:48:00.000ZAbbie McCarthy chats to Lily Allen about her Mercury Prize shortlisted album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06l62j3
Lily Allen - No Shame
- Lily Allen's football analysishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021bdsk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021bdsk.jpg2014-06-20T14:12:00.000ZLily Allen drops in to give her take on England's match against Uruguay.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021bdtn
Lily Allen's football analysis
Lily Allen Tracks
Sort by
Roll The Dice (feat. Stamina MC & Lily Allen)
Roll The Dice (feat. Stamina MC & Lily Allen)
Our Time
The Fear
Not Fair
Take What You Take
LDN
Pushing Up Daisies (Explicit)
Family Man
What You Waiting For
Smile
Lost My Mind
Somewhere Only We Know
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Lily Allen
Glastonbury: 2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Live Lounge: Lily Allen
Glastonbury: 2007
